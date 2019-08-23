Retired Vancouver Island teacher ‘Set for Life’ after $675K lottery win

Patrick Shannon plans to buy new sails for his sailboat

Patrick Shannon has wanted new sails for the 16-foot sailboat he has been building in his spare time.

The retired teacher from Nanoose Bay will now get those sails, after scratching his way to a $675,000 top prize win with a Set for Life ticket.

Shannon says the extra money means he can buy the sails as opposed to having to make them himself.

“Originally I was going to buy a sewing machine and teach myself to sew the sails together, but now I won’t have to,” says Shannon.

Shannon admits he rarely buys Scratch & Win tickets, but was stopping for gas and decided to buy a Set for Life ticket on a whim. He later scratched the winning ticket at the family dinner table and soon discovered he was a big winner.

“We were all a little confused at first,” said Shannon. “We thought that it couldn’t be real… we had to go to the local grocery store to have the retailer scan the ticket just to be sure.”

Shannon says aside from sailing around the Gulf Islands, he’s excited to use the money to provide a better life for his family.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

