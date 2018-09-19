Scheer pushes Trudeau to re-start Energy East pipeline talks

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer questioned the Prime Minister over Trans Mountain project

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says the Liberal government should re-engage in pipeline discussions with Energy East.

During question period Wednesday, the Tory leader said if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government really want to develop the energy sector they will invite Energy East back to the table, scrap the carbon tax and nix Bill C-69.

Cancelled last year, the $12-billion pipeline project was proposed to deliver diluted bitumen from Alberta to Saskatchewan and North Dakota to refineries and port terminals in New Brunswick and possibly Quebec. It would have converted existing gas pipelines, moving Alberta oil to refineries that currently depend on imported oil from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other sources.

Scheer made jabs at Trudeau over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Alberta and B.C.

“They bought it without building it, we will build it without having to buy it,” Scheer said.

But Trudeau said the Liberals will not use legislation to push a project through, but instead gain “clarity to build things responsibly.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers
Next story
Supporters of B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist pack courtoom

Just Posted

Port McNeill cannabis committee to recommend to mayor and council designated zones for commercial marijuana agriculture

The committee unanimously voted for cannabis cultivation in M-1 (Mine Road), M-2, and A-1 zones.

Concerned Coal Harbour resident sticks up for local wildlife soon displaced by logging

“It’s going to destroy everything in the area.”

Cafe Guido manager spills the beans on new coffee shop drive-thru

“The core drink menu is the same, but there will be new drinks - new cold drinks and new food”

Arrest made in Port Alice mail bomb incident

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Scheer pushes Trudeau to re-start Energy East pipeline talks

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer questioned the Prime Minister over Trans Mountain project

Mistaken identity: Missing dog claimed in Moose Jaw belongs to another family

Brennen Duncan was reunited with a white Kuvasz that was found in Saskatchewan

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

Supporters of B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist pack courtoom

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

Most Read