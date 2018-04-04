TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy Secondary School will receive $659,000 in School Enhancement Program funding for window and HVAC system upgrades.

School District 85 gets $1,654,684 from provincial government

“Parents want to know their children are learning in safe and well-maintained schools.”

School District 85 will be receiving $1,654,684 in total funding from the provincial government.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena says students in the North Island will benefit from safer, more efficient and comfortable schools thanks to over $4.5 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects.

“Parents want to know their children are learning in safe and well-maintained schools,” said Trevena. “Boosting funding means that fewer school maintenance projects have to be put on hold, and that kids are learning in the best environment possible.”

School District 85’s funding will go towards:

$659,000 in School Enhancement Program funding for window and HVAC system upgrades at Port Hardy Secondary School, and window upgrades at Sunset Elementary;

$266,315 in School Bus Replacement Program funding for two replacement busses; and

$729,369 in Annual Facilities Grant (AFG) funding.

These funding programs are part of a $198-million provincial investment under the Annual Facilities Grant, School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program and Bus Replacement Program, to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient.

The provincial government has boosted school maintenance funding by more than $20 million over last year, and has increased the AFG for the first time since 2004/05. The increase in funding will help ensure that students, teachers and school district staff can focus their energy where it matters most – in the classroom.

Two other schools receiving money are:

Campbell River (SD 72) is receiving $2,145,817 in total funding, including:

$852,379 in School Enhancement Program funding for mechanical system upgrades at Carihi Secondary, and dust collection system upgrades at Timberline Secondary.

$1,293,438 in Annual Facilities Grant (AFG) funding, which flows to the Campbell River School District annually for routine school maintenance costs.

Vancouver Island West (SD 84) is receiving $746,293 in total funding, including:

$356,926 in School Enhancement Program funding for electrical system upgrades at Kuyquot Elementary-Secondary. $389,367 in Annual Facilities Grant (AFG) funding.

