Gladys Barman, who was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on July 5, has not used her phone or bank accounts since that morning. She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord with BC License 940 RGA. (Submitted photo)

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

After an extensive search in the mountainous terrain near Lake Cowichan, the search has been called off for an Oak Bay resident missing since July 5.

“We know that not having a definitive outcome must be horrible for the family and our thoughts are with them,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton.

82-year-old Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can gas station on West Saanich Road on July 5 at 10 a.m..

After some unconfirmed sightings in the Lake Cowichan area on July 5, an off-road motorcyclist located Gladys Barman’s green Honda Accord on the evening of July 21, on a logging road in the remote wilderness area near the town of Lake Cowichan.

A co-ordinated search effort began on the morning of July 22 with up to 25 Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) per day, Police Dog Services, RCMP helicopter and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS aka UAV), local area experts, Oak Bay Police and Lake Cowichan RCMP.

The area is vast and remote and the mountainous terrain was extremely steep and difficult to navigate, requiring the assistance of GSAR rope teams from as far away as Comox and Juan de Fuca.

Despite these extensive efforts, Mrs. Barman was not located.

The search was called off on the evening of July 26.

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored.

At this time, Gladys Barman’s family requests privacy.

RELATED: Son of missing Oak Bay woman asks for continued public support

The investigation into the disappearance of Mrs. Barman will remain with Oak Bay Police Department and they continue to urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 250-592-2424 or the local police department.

“We’ll continue to do what proactive things we can do, but will also rely on any tips that come in,” said Brinton.

 

