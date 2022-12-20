Search for missing Victoria woman suspended

Melissa McDevitt was last seen in Sooke on Dec. 10

The search for a woman who went missing in Sooke has been suspended.

Victoria resident Melissa McDevitt has been the subject of an extensive search by RCMP and numerous search and rescue teams since she was last seen on CCTV on Dec. 10. Her vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Charters River fish hatchery, a few kilometres from Sooke Potholes.

The decision to suspend the search was made after consultation with Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations district advisory NCO for the Lower Mainland District, said in a media release today.

“The Sooke RCMP, along with Ms. McDevitt’s family, wish to extend their sincere appreciation to Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, along with over 17 assisting search and rescue agencies from across Vancouver Island and other parts of B .C. for their significant search efforts over the last nine days,” said Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting commander for the Sooke RCMP.

Sooke RCMP will continue investigating McDevitt’s disappearance and ask anyone with information to call the detachment at 250-642-5241.

