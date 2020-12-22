Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.

Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

Two snowmobilers were safely guided out of the backcountry near Mount Washington, as Comox Valley Search and Rescue is warning the public about avalanche safety.

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.

“That gave us a good starting point,” said Berry, who added weather conditions at the time were very tricky for the team with zero visibility and blowing snow. Rescuers had to conduct an assessment to ensure it was safe as the avalanche risk was high in the alpine and considerable at the tree line.

CVSAR sent two teams – one in a snow cat and another on snowmobiles. Teams were able to make text contact with the two snowmobilers and were able to determine an exact location.

“(They) were cold and wet and we were able to guide them out. They weren’t stuck but they didn’t know how to get back.”

Berry said with winter weather in the backcountry, CVSAR advises anyone planning on exploring the area to do so after checking weather conditions and to ensure they have proper training and equipment, including a beacon and a shovel, and they understand how to use both. He added anyone thinking of exploring the backcountry should visit the Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin.

He added 2020 has been “a unique year” with a record amount of calls for CVSAR.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Just Posted

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo
Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

A 2019 RCMP check stop in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Don’t drink and drive: North Island RCMP launch month long counter attack campaign

‘BC has some of the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada’

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
VIAHA says if all goes to plan minor hockey games could start up Jan. 16-17

‘The VIAHA Executive Committee will be meeting in early January to review the situation’

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.
Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Shooting leaves one man dead in Esquimalt

Suspect in custody, Vancouver Island Major Crimes investigating as a homicide

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Most Read