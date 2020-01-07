Sections of the Coquihalla Highway will be temporarily closed between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday (file photo)

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Sections of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be temporarily closed on Wednesday for avalanche control, according to the B.C. government.

The closure will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will target areas south of the Great Bear Snowshed to north of the Coquihalla summit.

The provincial government said avalanche control will occur via helicopter and will attempt to reduce the overall depth of snowpack above the highway.

While the highway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., the B.C. government said delays could occur depending on weather.

For more information on the road closure, you can visit B.C. government’s website.

