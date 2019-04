Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3

Matthew Darlington has been missing since April 3. (submitted)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 44-year-old man.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3 at about 4 p.m. At that time he was wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, jeans and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

