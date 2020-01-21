Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

Elk Valley RCMP are investigating the death of male skier at Fernie Alpine Resort on Friday, January 17.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP received a report of a skier discovered in the snow amongst trees at the resort. Initial reports indicate that the individual was skiing with one other person but eventually became separated.

According to RCMP, the person retraced their run to find his friend when he made the discovery.

“He immediately called for support from Fernie Alpine Resort’s ski patrol, who responded to the scene,” said Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrollers, and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced deceased in hospital.”

The man has been identified as a 35-year-old male, originally from Quebec.

Fernie Alpine Resort said that “our sincere thoughts and care go to the individual’s family and friends.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the man’s death and is now investigating.

The man’s death was the second fataility at a resort over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon a man was found in a tree well in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that a snowboarder was discovered shortly after noon by a passerby who began CPR and called for support.

The man was transported to a first aid station at the resort where BC Ambulance Service pronounced him dead.