Ian Hill gives the thumbs up as he gets ready to cast his vote. Candy Nomeland, who had already voted, does the same while Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith welcomes residents. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

‘Smooth sailing’ so far for District of Port Hardy’s municipal office on voting day

Everyone was able to go inside quickly and vote for their favourite local candidates

The District of Port Hardy’s municipal office was open bright and early on Saturday, Oct. 15, to get ready for municipal voting day.

With the sun shining down from the sky, there was little to no crowds outside from 8 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m., as everyone was able to move inside quickly and vote for their favourite local candidates running for office.

Locals Candy Nomeland and Ian Hill both graciously stopped outside for a photo with the district’s Chief Administrative Officer Heather Nelson-Smith. Hill and Nomeland gave the Gazette the “thumbs up” as a way to express their exuberance for doing their civic duty.

Voting is being held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. when the polls officially close. Keep following www.northislandgazette.com for more on the election.

