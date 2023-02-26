The Cowichan Valley woke up to a layer of snow on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley woke up to a layer of snow on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Snow storm hits Cowichan Valley; TCH southbound closed by crash

DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Cobble Hill

The Cowichan Valley woke to a winter wonderland Sunday morning, Feb. 26.

At least 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight in some areas decking out trees, fences and roads with a layers of white that sparkled under a sunny blue sky.

People should consider whether they need to travel this weekend morning on the snow covered roads.

DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway through Cowichan. Reported at 7:53 a.m. the TCH southbound lanes were closed between Mother Well Road and Cobble HillRoad, and a detour was in effect along Cobble Hill Road.

DriveBC was also reporting slushly sections on Highway 1 between Shawnigan Lake Road and Mt. Sicker Road in Crofton with compact snow.

SnowWeather

Previous story
B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school
Next story
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications

Just Posted

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Oktopus is a major presence on the Canadian world music scene. (Submitted photo)
Klezmer sensations OKTOPUS performing March 5 at Civic Centre in Port Hardy

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Tyson’s Thoughts: Dr. Alex Nataros and the community of Port Hardy

Tahsis is 66 km from Gold River, which is the closest community with a grocery store, since the Gold River Co-op opened. The Strathcona Regional District is looking into a bus service along the route between Tahsis and Campbell River, as well as one from Kyuquot to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to look into weekly, bi-weekly bus service to west coast communities