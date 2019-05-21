An Ontario man is looking for ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ (pictured here in 1969) who he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe. - Submitted by Doug Bradley

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Hey, Vancouver Island residents… do you know Dave?

If so, could you tell him Doug Bradley and five Americans he met in Europe in 1969 are looking for him?

Bradley, who lives in Ontario, is on a needle-in-a-haystack quest for “Dave from Vancouver Island” to let him know of an upcoming reunion for a group of travellers that watched the moon landing together on the floor of the U.S. embassy just outside Bonn, Germany some 50 years ago.

“I was backpacking in Europe in 1969 with my sister… we bumped into a bunch of people in Koln, one Canadian and five Americans and we proceeded to the Bonn Youth Hostel,” Bradley said. “There we noticed that the moon landing was the next day and we were only a couple of kilometres away form the old U.S. embassy.”

Bradley said he, his sister, Dave and the five Americans travelled together for another four or five days after that.

“Then we sort of split up,” Bradley said. “Dave was the one who owned a car so he drove the Americans through Italy and France and Spain.”

Unfortunately Bradley didn’t record Dave’s last name in the diary he kept during his trip and only knew he came from somewhere on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Bradley is appealing to the public for their help locating his long-ago travel friend.

“He would be about 70 or 71,” he said. “It’s really hard if you don’t have a last name.”

Bradley did have a few last names of the American travellers, and he was able to locate them via the internet.

“I’ve actually found all of the people who travelled in that week with us and beyond except for Dave,” he said. “We’re having a reunion in Monterey, Calif., June 11 to 15 and all of us are going except we’re still trying to reach Dave.”

Anyone who may know the ‘Dave’ that Bradley is looking for can contact him at douglas.bradley@rogers.com, or 613-321-2303 or the Vancouver Island Free Daily at editor@vifreedaily.com.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving
Next story
B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Just Posted

Council approves replacement of overhead heaters at Fire Hall

Port Hardy council has agreed to spend $11,000 on the replacement of… Continue reading

North Island Eagles minor rep ockey organization hand out year-end awards in Port McNeill

It was quite the season and then some for minor rep hockey here in the North Island.

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Press release: Port Alice Health Centre service model announced

“a sustainable and dependable model of health care service delivery in Port Alice is a priority”

First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August

Pride contributes to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Most Read