Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, stands at the top of Beacon Hill Loop in Meeqan, one of 12 significant cultural sites along the new Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, stands at the top of Beacon Hill Loop in Meeqan, one of 12 significant cultural sites along the new Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Songhees marine trail celebrates living history of Greater Victoria’s Indigenous people

Provincial funding boosts 12-stop marine tourism program set to open in 2022

In every blade of glass, camas bloom and burial cairn live the earliest stories of Lekwungen territory, and a new Songhees tourism initiative hopes to share those stories.

Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, says the Greater Victoria area Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail – which received a $637,900 provincial boost earlier this month – is laying the foundation for generations to come.

“To tell our stories the way we want them to be told, it’s amazing just to have this opportunity,” she said. “I can’t wait to tell these stories and show people that every little blade of grass or stone has a story. Everything matters to us.”

A 12-passenger vessel will take participants on a guided tour of the marine trail around the capital-area coastline, highlighting a dozen shoreline sites significant to the Songhees people, with nine sites accessible for disembarking.

READ ALSO: Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations open new RV Park

Stops include the Songhees Wellness Centre, Fort Rodd Hill, Songhees Point, the Inner Harbour, Ogden Point, Meeqan (Beacon Hill Park), Tl’ches (Songhees islands) and more.

Existing tourism programs, such as the Seven Signs of Lekwungen tour, nature walks and canoe tours, will also see enhancements.

Meeqan is rich with history, Dick said. With the right guide, from the top of Beacon Hill Loop, a visitor can picture the warrior village that guarded the shoreline, the oat-stick games of qoqwialls in the bare meadow, or later camas gathering expeditions, when the park earned its name – Meeqan, meaning “warmed by the sun.”

The Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail will have 12 spanning Royal Roads University to Cadboro Bay – all culturally significant locations for the Songhees people. (Map courtesy of Royal Roads)

Because of its central location, Greater Victoria was used for trading and gathering among many First Nations, such as Bella Bella or Tsimshian nations, Dick said. The traditional territories of Lekwungen span Greater Victoria and south Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: Songhees Nation to open two Victoria cannabis stores spring 2021

The new marine trail is expected to create new jobs for both of the region’s Lekwungen communities, such as base hosts, canoe tour crews, boat crews, guides, cooks and communication and cultural advisors.

“Opening up that opportunity for them is going to be amazing because it gives them that drive to keep going,” Dick said.

The stops on the trail may have been altered physically over time, but the Lekwungen past is more than just history, Dick said.

“You know, we believe that everything’s alive, everything has a purpose,” she said. “So we want to educate people in how we preserved our lives back then, and how we’re still doing it today.”

Tours are expected to begin in 2022.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaIndigenous tourismSonghees NationTourismTourism Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada
Next story
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Port McNeill goes after funding for Emergency Operations Centre

The mobile EOC would be equipped with generators, tents, desk space and other necessities.

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

Nurse Alexa Bisaillon waits with needle prepped for her next immunization patient at Wakas Community Hall on the Tsulquate Reserve. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
North Island First Nations’ vaccination clinics a success

Between the three clinics, over 600 people were vaccinated in early March

An Aerial view of Zeballos. Western Forest Products contributed five parcels of land totalling nearly three acres towards the proposed 25 km Community Unity Trail connecting Zeballos and Tahsis. Photo courtesy, A. Janisse.
Forestry company donates nearly three acres of land for Tahsis & Zeballos’ community trail project

Western Forest Products’ five parcels of land will serve as an access point to the Community Unity Trail

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

PQB News reader Randy Hall set up a camera at the beach in Parksville, in the same spot every day in February, to capture the changing days and weather. (Randy Hall photo)
WATCH: 28 days, one scene showcases February in Parksville

Reader Randy Hall set up camera in same location each day

Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, stands at the top of Beacon Hill Loop in Meeqan, one of 12 significant cultural sites along the new Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Songhees marine trail celebrates living history of Greater Victoria’s Indigenous people

Provincial funding boosts 12-stop marine tourism program set to open in 2022

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman found dead in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park deemed a homicide

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Most Read