Campbell River RCMP pulled over a snowmobile driver making a trip to the grocery store on Thursday, Jan. 6. Campbell River RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP pulled over a snowmobile driver making a trip to the grocery store on Thursday, Jan. 6. Campbell River RCMP photo

Sorry Vancouver Islanders, snowmobiles not allowed on roads, not even this week

Campbell River RCMP pull over snowmobiler on city streets

Campbell River RCMP were taken back to their northern policing roots on Thursday, Jan. 6.

An officer patrolling the snow-filled streets after the winter storm spotted an unusual sight for eastern Vancouver Island when a snowmobile whizzed by.

“As many people realized you just can’t get anywhere in the snow with a low clearance vehicle,” a Campbell River RCMP Facebook post read.

“One person was smart enough to realize it before trying to leave the driveway and made a run for groceries in Northwest Territories style.”

READ MORE: Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow

READ MORE: Pre-Christmas shenanigans add to Campbell River RCMP’s record year for service calls

The attending officer conceded that while riding a snowmobile after a particularly snowy winter storm may seem logical, it’s not legal.

“Please do not operate your snowmobiles on city roads or sidewalks,” the post read. “Fines can be very steep and your sled can be towed as well just making the experience that much worse.”


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMPSnow

Previous story
Omicron causes ‘enormous’ caseload, but severe illness not rising at same rate: Tam
Next story
Price spike makes gas on B.C.’s South Coast most expensive in Canada

Just Posted

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce logo
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce awarded a grant under the shop local initiative

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people have been without power since early Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy SRD
Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Extraordinary snowfall event stretching Vancouver Island snow clearing operations