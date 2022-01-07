Sorry Vancouver Islanders, snowmobiles not allowed on roads, not even this week

Campbell River RCMP pulled over a snowmobile driver making a trip to the grocery store on Thursday, Jan. 6. Campbell River RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP were taken back to their northern policing roots on Thursday, Jan. 6.

An officer patrolling the snow-filled streets after the winter storm spotted an unusual sight for eastern Vancouver Island when a snowmobile whizzed by.

“As many people realized you just can’t get anywhere in the snow with a low clearance vehicle,” a Campbell River RCMP Facebook post read.

“One person was smart enough to realize it before trying to leave the driveway and made a run for groceries in Northwest Territories style.”

The attending officer conceded that while riding a snowmobile after a particularly snowy winter storm may seem logical, it’s not legal.

“Please do not operate your snowmobiles on city roads or sidewalks,” the post read. “Fines can be very steep and your sled can be towed as well just making the experience that much worse.”



