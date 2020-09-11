Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Greater Victoria Thursday evening. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Special air quality statement in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke rolling through Island’s south end for up to two days: Environment Canada

Communities along the east coast of Vancouver Island are included in a “smoky skies bulletin” posted by Environment Canada Thursday night.

A special air quality statement warns that the region from Victoria to Fanny Bay is among many in southern B.C. that will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada says smoke concentrations have continued to drop over the last day, but smoke forecast models indicate there is potential for “intermittent long-range” wildfire smoke from the U.S. over the next 24 hours.

Victoria’s Friday morning air quality is deemed high risk – in the 7 to 10 level – by the the BC Air Quality Health Index. That index reading comes with a warning for at-risk populations to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. Communities north of the capital remain in the “low” range at the time of this posting but are expected to rise to “moderate” later today.

Air quality in the region is expected to improve over the next 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

UPDATE: Crews have contained spread of fire near Nanaimo Airport
COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Air Canada flight that landed in Victoria

