The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an early-morning crash on March 28 in Campbell River’s Willow Point neighbourhood that resulted in the death of a passenger. The driver was arrested on scene. File Photo

Speed, alcohol not ruled out as factors in crash that left one person dead

Police watchdog, Campbell River Major Crimes Unit are investigating

The passenger of a vehicle involved in an early morning accident in Willow Point on Saturday, March 28 has died.

Campbell River RCMP were investigating an unrelated break and enter in the area nearby just before 4 a.m. As officers were on scene, they saw a vehicle driving at a “high rate of speed” northbound on the Island Highway. The vehicle lost control and collided with the centre median before hitting a tree.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, the RCMP said. Officers did first aid and he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was arrested on scene.

Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP said in a Sunday update that alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

Both the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which investigates situations involving officers that result in death or serious harm, “whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing” are investigating.

The IIO is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

