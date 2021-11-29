SRD villages ready for the rains

Tahsis and Zeballos could see over 200 mm of rain by Wednesday

Prolonged periods of heavy rain like the one forecast for this week are not new to villagers in Tahsis and Zeballos.

Tahsis fire chief Lisa Illes said that the community was preparing for the worst, but that heavy rains are not out of the ordinary for this time of year.

“We’ve had significant rainfall, but nothing out of the abnormal range over the past couple of days,” she said. “We’re fully set up that if we need to we can set up warming stations if the power goes out and all that, but it’s been a normal November so far.”

The villages are forecast to receive almost 200 mm of rain between Monday and Wednesday.

Both villages have recently had done floodplain hazard studies and have mitigation efforts worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars underway to reduce floods, including a new flood diversion area that allows water to flow without damaging critical infrastructure.

The Strathcona Regional District also sent out a heads up about the potential rainfall on Nov. 27 to give people time to prepare, said SRD protective services coordinator Shaun Koopman.

RELATED: Flood watch for all of Vancouver Island as heavy rain set to return tonight

Zeballos and Tahsis included in $3.46 million provincial emergency preparedness funding



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsSevere weatherStrathcona Regional District