Two evening ferry sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Aug. 4 due to a staffing shortage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two evening ferry sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Aug. 4 due to a staffing shortage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Staffing issues cancel two ferries between Victoria and Vancouver

6 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 8 p.m. from Swartz Bay cancelled

Two evening ferry sailings between Victoria and Vancouver have been cancelled Wednesday due to a staffing issue.

The 6 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 8 p.m. from Swartz Bay will not run, BC Ferries announced at 1 p.m. The issue, the service said, is a staffing shortage.

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries said in a statement.

Customers with reservations on the sailings will be contacted directly and accommodated on the next available trip if possible. As of 1:30 p.m., there is approximately 50 per cent availability on the 7 and 9 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries said it apologizes for any inconvenience.

READ ALSO: Ferry-goers stranded between Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands on B.C. Day

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
Rain helps curb B.C. wildfires, not enough to make long-term impact or clear smoke
Next story
Couple dies after single-vehicle crash in Greater Victoria on Tuesday

Just Posted

Mainroad photo
Coal Harbour Road getting repairs this summer

2021 is all about loving your bike. (Metro Creative photo)
Active transportation funds to help people get around Sayward and Cortes Island

Practical nursing student Desmond Rutherford learns about the proper care and assessment of an IV with a patient simulator in NIC’s Practical Nursing labs. Photo supplied
North Island College launches Access to Practical Nursing program

Three electoral areas of the northern part of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Elections BC
2020 voter turnout second highest in B.C.’s history