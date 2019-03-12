FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Professor Stephen Hawking arrives for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Stephen Hawking’s ex-nurse barred from practicing

Patricia Dowdy failed ‘to provide the standards of good, professional care’ when caring for Stephen Hawking

British regulators have barred Stephen Hawking’s former nurse from practicing after finding she failed to provide appropriate care to the late physicist.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council said Tuesday that it had struck off Patricia Dowdy for failing “to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved.”

The council says Dowdy faced multiple misconduct charges “including, financial misconduct, dishonesty, not providing appropriate care and failing to co-operate” with the council.

The council’s Matthew McClelland says the public expects the council to take action “in serious cases such as this.”

READ MORE: Books donated to University in Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so plainly about the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book “A Brief History of Time” became an international bestseller.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

The Port Alice Legion adapts to economic challenges

Legion president, Warren Beatty, intends “to keep the legion active”

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick is coming to Port Hardy as guest speaker for BC Championships

“Gino was maybe one of the most popular Canucks ever and was best known for his toughness”

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Vancouver Island water system at 50-year low

“Winter drought” has Comox Lake/Puntledge River system in full conservation mode

Suitors lining up for Howard the Gnome

World’s largest gnome will soon get a new home on Vancouver Island

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Vancouver Island police happy they can sweep minor auto accidents to side of the road

Police can now avoid paperwork, make getting traffic going the priority in minor crashes

Most Read