Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Nanaimo RCMP released surveillance stills of a man suspected of assaulting a store manager after an alleged shoplifting incident Saturday at Nanaimo North Town Centre. (Photos submitted)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly violently assaulted and seriously injured a store manager in north Nanaimo on the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. near a business at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, witnesses said the assault happened in front of the business when the store manager and a loss prevention officer approached a man suspected of shoplifting after they saw him leave without paying for some merchandise.

There was a short conversation and then the suspect suddenly swung the shopping bag, which contained several bottles, at the manager, striking him in the head, and then took off on foot. He was last seen running toward Lowe’s.

The injured employee was taken by B.C. Ambulance Service to hospital where he was treated for a serious, but not life-threatening head injury and later released.

Nanaimo RCMP declined to name the store involved, but a witness to the scene confirmed with the News Bulletin the incident happened at Canadian Tire.

The suspect is Caucasian, 35 to 40 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a pale blue ball cap, blue jacket with white stripes on the sleeve and was carrying a bright yellow shopping bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

