House fire on Thursday night in Port Hardy. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

House fire on Thursday night in Port Hardy. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

Structure fire in Port Hardy caused by barbecue on back deck

Crews were sent to the roof to “attack from the top-down and into the attic to fully stop the spread.”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) was called into action on Thursday night after a barbecue caused the back deck of a house on Scott Street to go up in flames.

It was around 7:51 p.m. when the fire department received the page for the structure fire, and the firefighters were already at the hall for their weekly practice, says a post on PHFR’s Facebook page.

The post also noted Chief Brent Borg and Deputy Chief Gavin Texmo arrived first on scene, where they found “a rapidly growing fire on the back side of the residence working its way up into the eaves and attic. Engine 10 and Ladder 17 arrived on scene only a minute or two later and quickly mounted an aggressive transitional attack by hitting the fire hard from the exterior then chasing it from the inside.”

Meanwhile, crews were sent to the roof to “attack from the top-down and into the attic to fully stop the spread.”

Within an hour, the fire was brought under control and damage contained to the main living area. “Fortunately, the bedrooms and downstairs area with many important belongings were saved and nearly untouched with the exception of some minor water damage,” stated PHFR, who added the residents said the fire started “from the BBQ on the back deck. As we move into the grilling season, be sure to always keep your BBQ at least 10-12 feet from the house, always have a fire extinguisher within a few steps, and never leave the grill unattended or let it flare up.”

The home owners and their new puppy were not injured.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters climbing the house to attack the fire. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

Firefighters climbing the house to attack the fire. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

Previous story
Coquihalla closed northbound due to vehicle spinouts

Just Posted

House fire on Thursday night in Port Hardy. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Structure fire in Port Hardy caused by barbecue on back deck

Crews were sent to the roof to “attack from the top-down and into the attic to fully stop the spread.”

‘Namgis First Nation photo
Paper Excellence acquires interest in Atli Chip Limited Partnership

“The ‘Namgis have long been a significant contributor to the economic health of the North Island”

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Photo by Fernando Lessa/www.fernandolessa.ca)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Two towns in the Regional District of Mount Waddington are getting funding for tourism infrastructure development. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Alice and Port Hardy get funds for tourism infrastructure development

Two North Island towns are receiving funds to help support tourism infrastructure… Continue reading

Exterior of Highland Manor shows at least one broken window, covered with a blanket. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Improvements at Highland Manor slow, stuck in red tape

Occupants wondering when things will get better

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A segment of the Island Rail corridor, formerly known as the E&N Railway. File Photo
Friends of Rails to Trails pleads for support to transform Island’s dormant rail line

Group wants to see E&N track removed, corridor repurposed as multi-purpose trail

B.C. beekeepers will face extra supply challenges this year thanks to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

No, bees aren’t getting COVID, it’s the supply chain that’s been disrupted

(file photo)
Coquihalla closed northbound due to vehicle spinouts

Alternate routes available

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, addresses business people in Nanaimo and Victoria during a virtual ‘fireside chat’ question-and-answer session Wednesday, April 7. (Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce/Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce image)
Conservative leader tells Island’s business community his party should lead COVID recovery

Erin O’Toole participated in a Zoom chat with Nanaimo and Victoria chambers of commerce April 7

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

Most Read