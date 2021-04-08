Structure fire in Port Hardy caused by barbecue on back deck

Crews were sent to the roof to “attack from the top-down and into the attic to fully stop the spread.”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) was called into action on Thursday night after a barbecue caused the back deck of a house on Scott Street to go up in flames.

It was around 7:51 p.m. when the fire department received the page for the structure fire, and the firefighters were already at the hall for their weekly practice, says a post on PHFR’s Facebook page.

The post also noted Chief Brent Borg and Deputy Chief Gavin Texmo arrived first on scene, where they found “a rapidly growing fire on the back side of the residence working its way up into the eaves and attic. Engine 10 and Ladder 17 arrived on scene only a minute or two later and quickly mounted an aggressive transitional attack by hitting the fire hard from the exterior then chasing it from the inside.”

Meanwhile, crews were sent to the roof to “attack from the top-down and into the attic to fully stop the spread.”

Within an hour, the fire was brought under control and damage contained to the main living area. “Fortunately, the bedrooms and downstairs area with many important belongings were saved and nearly untouched with the exception of some minor water damage,” stated PHFR, who added the residents said the fire started “from the BBQ on the back deck. As we move into the grilling season, be sure to always keep your BBQ at least 10-12 feet from the house, always have a fire extinguisher within a few steps, and never leave the grill unattended or let it flare up.”

The home owners and their new puppy were not injured.

