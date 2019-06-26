Photo: Amy Reid Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police cruiser after his State of the City Address at Civic Hotel on May 7.

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

It appears that Canada’s Mounties are one step closer to unionizing.

That’s according to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, who announced the news on Tuesday night at a business meeting in South Surrey.

But RCMP Sgt. Marie Damian with Ottawa’s headquarters told Black Press Media that the deal isn’t done, yet.

“We’re waiting to see which group will represent us,” she said on Wednesday.

“Definitely we will get unionized, and that’s because of Bill C-7. Bill C-7 gives us the right to have a union.”

The bill received Royal Assent in 2017.

ALSO READ: Surrey councillor calls proposed policing transition plan ‘shocking’

ALSO READ: Surrey mayor jumps to conclusion on police transition survey results

McCallum told the national news to an audience of roughly 70 people at the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, the media relations officer for the RCMP’s “E” division, said Wednesday morning that this came as news to him.

“So Doug McCallum has said that we are unionizing? I can tell you that 25,000 members would probably be happy to hear that, however, as a member I haven’t seen anything, I haven’t heard anything and I am unaware,” Manseau said.

“I’m not sure where he would have got that from.”

ALSO READ: McCallum says Surrey Police officers will be patrolling streets by July 2020

McCallum told his audience that the city, if its plan to set up its own police force to replace the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – is approved by the provincial government, that “we will be able to move our own police force over at the same price as we’re paying now for the RCMP, no increase because the RCMP officers will be paid exactly the same as Vancouver city once the union gets in and gets established.”

A new Surrey police force would also be unionized, McCallum said.

“What I’m saying is salaries with the RCMP, which will be unionized within, will be the same as the Vancouver Police force is. Our police will also be unionized and will be paid the same, so what we’re saying to you is we’re moving from RCMP over to our own city police, and they will be paid the same prices.”

As of 2016, an RCMP constable’s annual pay ranges from between $53,144 and $86,110.

For a corporal, the range is $90,842 to $94,292; for a sergeant, $99,790 to $102,775.

For a staff sergeant, it’s $109,002 to $112,028. An inspector’s annual salary ranges from $123,100 to $132,194 and a superintendent makes between $139,470 and $146,735.

In comparison, a Vancouver Police constable’s annual salary ranges from $70,154 to $100,220.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation

Just Posted

Aftershock soccer tournament takes over Port Hardy fields

Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18.

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2018-2019 graduating class

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre is located on the Tsulquate reserve in the North Island.

Skin deep: A look inside the ink behind Beacon Tattoo

Patrick Berube, owner of Beacon Tattoo, spends most of his Tuesdays at… Continue reading

Second recreational cannabis shop opens its doors in Port Hardy

Pacificanna owner Darren Saunders was excited to finally see his family-run business open up shop.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A lone crow landing beside an eagle

“I saw an eagle just sitting there, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be there long as I got closer”

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name protected by publication ban

North Island thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

UPDATE: RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire ‘not random’

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Most Read