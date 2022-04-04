Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux announces resignation

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux has announced plans to resign. (Contributed photo)

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux has announced that she will be resigning her position effective the end of the month.

The longtime politician, first elected in 2009 in the Surrey-Panorama riding, released a statement Monday announcing her decision.

“I have been proud to serve the constituents of Surrey in Surrey-Panorama, Surrey-Cloverdale and most recently, Surrey South for the last 13 years. It is with gratitude that I reflect on what has been an immense honour, not only to serve my community as an MLA in both government and opposition, but also my Province as a member of cabinet,” she said.

“This role has been exciting, challenging, and exasperating, often at the same time, but I whole-heartedly believe in our democratic system, and in our collective ability to build a better tomorrow, step-by-step.”

In the statement, Cadieux noted she leaves a legacy as the first woman with a disability to serve in the Legislature and executive council.

“I am happy to leave that legacy, with high hopes that I will have inspired others to public service,” she said.

Currently, Cadieux serves as Opposition critic for Gender Equity, Accessibility, Inclusion and Sport.

The MLA has also previously served as Opposition critic for ICBC and Finance and Advanced Education.

During the Liberals’ time in government, she served as Minister of Children and Family Development, Minister of Social Development, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, and Minister of Labour, Citizens’ Services and Open Government.

More to come…

