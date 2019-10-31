Suspect in Gold River stabbing arrested

Victim was able to identify assailant to police

An arrest has been made in the stabbing of a Gold River man on Wednesday.

On Oct. 30, just after 4 p.m., Nootka Sound RCMP received a complaint of a male who had been the victim of an aggravated assault at his residence.

Nootka Sound RCMP frontline members attended and found the man in serious medical distress suffering from a stab wound. First aid measures were immediately applied by the members and requests for advanced emergency medical aid was made. While treating the victim, information was learned who the alleged suspect was.

While the victim was being treated for his injuries by medical professionals, Nootka Sound RCMP members located the suspect who was arrested without incident.

Due to the serious injuries sustained by the victim, it was necessary for emergency transport from Nootka Sound to a larger medical facility.

“As the Nootka Sound RCMP Detachment Commander, I would like to thank all emergency personnel who helped on this very serious incident, especially the BC Ambulance paramedics who assisted,” said Sergeant Joshua Wiese “Their dedication, speed and actions may have prevented a tragedy.”

The Nootka Sound RCMP continue to investigate this matter, and have spoken with the Vancouver Island District General Investigation service for their direction and assistance.

The suspect remains in custody and the Nootka Sound RCMP do not feel there is a threat to the public.

