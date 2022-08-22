Suspect in Nanaimo allegedly aims cellphone camera up woman’s skirt, fights with her boyfriend

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a cell phone up a woman’s skirt and snapped a photo while the victim was shopping. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly pointed his cell phone camera up a woman’s skirt and took a photo.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at about 2 p.m. July 29, while the woman was shopping in the Dollarama store on Bruce Avenue in Harewood.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which showed the suspect crouched over and, while the woman was looking away, the suspect allegedly aimed his phone up her skirt.

“The boyfriend of the victim, who witnessed the incident, chased the suspect from the business and exchanged punches with him,” noted the release. “The suspect managed to break free then fled to his vehicle.”

The suspect had a full beard and was wearing brown pants, a dark-coloured T-shirt and baseball hat at the time of the incident. His car was decribed as a dark blue or black sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26078.

READ ALSO: Suspect charged after man stabbed repeatedly in head in downtown Nanaimo



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP