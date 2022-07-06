Suspected Canada Day shooter may be linked to 2 recent Penticton gun incidents: RCMP

Steven Gallagher, 29, is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted in connection to a Canada Day shooting on a beach in Osoyoos. Police are looking to see if he is linked to two shootings in Penticton including shooting at police June 28. (RCMP)

RCMP is looking into the possibility that a man wanted in a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos may be linked to two recent shootings in Penticton.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen (PSOS) RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Steven Marlo Gallagher, 29, who is being considered armed and dangerous and a suspect in the shooting.

“If Steven sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police immediately,” says Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Should you encounter Gallagher, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

On July 1, just before 7 p.m., RCMP responded to a shooting on the east side of Osoyoos Lake at an area frequented by locals and tourists known as White Sands on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

A 22-year-old man from Maple Ridge was with friends getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when a man from another group allegedly started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and reportedly shooting the victim before fleeing the area. The victim was shot in the hip and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The PSOS RCMP is reviewing all evidence to determine whether there is also a link to two shootings in Penticton.

The first shooting was on June 26 when young men visiting Penticton were shot at random as they walked through a downtown neighbourhood. At least eight rounds were shot. No one was injured but the shooter was not found.

On June 28, Penticton officers were shot at while conducting a traffic stop on Green Mountain Road. One police car was riddled with bullets but somehow no officers were shot.

In that case, police saw the shooter came from a red SUV.

