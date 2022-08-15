Suspicious death of man, 51, in Castlegar being probed as a homicide

RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque. RCMP investigating a suspicious death in Castlegar that occurred on Aug. 11. Photo: Submitted

The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit (BC RCMP MCU) with the assistance of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a suspicious death that occurred in Castlegar on Aug.11.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Castlegar emergency services responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male near the Castlegar CIBC bank located at 1801 Columbia Avenue.

Upon arrival, responders located a deceased man whose death appears to be the result of suspicious circumstances.

On Monday, police confirmed that they are officially conducting a homicide investigation.

The victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, according to RCMP.

He was of no fixed address but known to travel between a number of Kootenay communities.

Police say a motive for the homicide is not known at this time.

“Mr. Levesque was not a known resident of Castlegar, and as we work to determine what brought him to the area, we believe there are people who may have seen the victim or interacted with him prior to his death.

“We are asking those people — as well as anyone who may have any info about this homicide — to please call police,” said Dawn Roberts, Director of BC RCMP Communications in an Aug 15 statement.

“This is a tragedy and we want to bring closure to Mr. Levesque’s friends and family.”

Anyone who may have seen something or have information regarding this incident is asked to call the BC RCMP MCU at the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.

READ MORE: Castlegar man killed by tree at Rossland golf course



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHomicide