Suspicious men block frightened woman’s car at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Pair left after woman yelled and hit horn, RCMP remind people to call them immediately

The Port Alberni RCMP is investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint that occurred outside the Johnston Road McDonald’s on Friday, Feb. 19.

A woman said she observed two males in a mud-splashed black Subaru staring at her when she arrived in the parking lot, and when she returned to her vehicle one male moved their vehicle to block her in, then approached her window and requested she lower her window to talk, Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said.

The second male approached her passenger door and attempted to open it. The woman did not open her doors or windows but leaned on her car horn and began yelling. The males departed.

The young woman was travelling to Nanaimo from outside Port Alberni in a grey Hyundai Accent car when she said the incident occurred. Her Facebook post Saturday about the incident quickly went viral on Vancouver Island.

Dionne reminds people that in order for police to properly investigate they need to hear directly from complainants, preferably sooner than later.

“This driver did the right things to keep herself safe, she didn’t engage with the strangers, kept her vehicle locked and drew attention to the situation,” Dionne said. She called and reported the incident to RCMP on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the exchange or who might have dash camera video or other information regarding this incident to contact the police at 250-723-2424 and reference Port Alberni Detachment file No. 2021-1681.

Recent social media posts regarding suspicious vehicles—including a white van—are prompting calls to the police, however Dionne said these posts don’t create files for investigation. “If you observe incidents of concern for public safety, please report them to the detachment as soon as possible.

“When we receive these reports in real time we are able to identify vehicles and operators involved. Our involvement can identify and prevent criminal behaviour or establish patterns that require further investigation.

“If you feel your safety is at risk, call 911.”

Dionne said a white van was pulled over Monday morning in the Victoria Quay area “but it didn’t have the hallmarks that made it a matter of interest.”



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

PORT ALBERNIRCMP