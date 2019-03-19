Diane Alfred posted this photo on Facebook of a fire involving two homes in Alert Bay Monday night. Facebook photo

Suspicous fire in Alert Bay burns two homes, spreads to nearby bushy area

Police says underage suspects have been identified

RCMP in Alert Bay are asking for any information in relation to a fire that destroyed two houses on 2nd Street.

On Monday, March 18, around 7 p.m., officers from the Alert Bay RCMP were called to a structure fire in Alert Bay that had fully engulfed one house and had jumped to another, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a press release. The fire then spread to a grassy wooded area near the gravel pit where local community residents attempted to contain it until the Port McNeil Fire Department arrived via ferry.

There were no injuries as one house was vacant, and the homeowner of the other was away at the time of the fire.

Alert Bay RCMP partnered with Port McNeil RCMP and Port Hardy RCMP members and determined that the fire was suspicious. The RCMP Vancouver Island General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section are also in attendance helping the Alert Bay RCMP with the investigation.

The investigation is proceeding and suspects have been identified as under the ages of 18 and should charges be approved, they will proceed under the YCJA.

