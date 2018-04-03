Telegraph Cove hosts naming contest for new 24 room lodge

FACEBOOK PHOTO/TELEGRAPH COVE RESORT AND CAMPGROUND The new lodge constructed on a hill top over looking Telegraph Cove.

The new 24 room lodge overlooking Telegraph Cove needs a name and to find the perfect moniker for the new accommodations, Telegraph Cove Resort and Campground is holding a naming contest.

The resort is asking for people to submit their name ideas in the comments section of a post on their Facebook Page for the chance to win a one night stay in the new accommodations.

“We don’t have an actual expiration date for this contest right now,” said Telegraph Cove Resort and Campground Office Manager Tanya Smallwood adding, “We are seeing how things go, but we are getting lots of ideas.”

She noted that people are welcome to add as many ideas as they have and that some people have already commented on the post with five or more suggestions.

Smallwood said the new lodge will be completed this coming summer and will allow also Telegraph Cove to extend their season later into the fall.

“We are officially taking bookings for August, September, and for the first time October,” said Smallwood, adding that the restaurant will also remain open into October.

Each of the 24 rooms will have two queen beds, a full bathroom, and a sitting area with views of the Johnstone Strait.

“The views are going to be breathtaking,” said Smallwood, adding “We had the intention of every room having unobstructed view of the cove and the straight.”

The lodge has also been built with timber milled on site to resemble the same outer structure as the Whale Interpretive Centre.

Smallwood said the design of the lodge is true to the character of Telegraph Cove. “I’m very excited to see the finish and I think everyone will be quite pleased with how it’s going to look.”

The new lodge will also feature a common viewing room in the central atrium where hand-crafted stained glass doors open up into a wildlife gallery of paintings and hand-carved art by local Vancouver Island artists.

“I think it’s great to be adding to our accommodations,” said Smallwood, adding “It’s getting so busy and it’s nice being able to accommodate more guests on site.”