Terry Fox Run organizer needed in Port Hardy

Hundreds of thousands of people from across Canada will be participating in the 38th annual Terry Fox Run this September, and an organizer is needed in order for the run to happen in Port Hardy.

“We are currently seeking a Run Organizer to join the committee for the Terry Fox Run in Port Hardy,” said Donna White BC/Yukon Provincial Director for the Terry Fox Foundation in a press release, adding “The Terry Fox Foundation will work closely with the volunteer chair and provide support, training, and materials to ensure the success of this year’s run.”

Ever since 1985, Port Hardy has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run and has contributed over $18,000 to cancer research. While some schools participated in Terry Fox Run events in 2017, it was the first year that Port Hardy did not host an official Terry Fox Run as no one volunteered to organize the event.

“Thirty-eight years have passed since that cold April morning when Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope on the easternmost edge of our nation. In the ensuing years, millions of Canadians have followed in his footsteps to forge a uniquely Canadian event,” said White, adding “Our greatest strength is the extraordinary team of Terry Fox volunteers that span from coast to coast, a human chain linked by a common purpose – to make a positive difference in the fight against cancer. They also share many of the attributes Canadians hold most dear: they are dedicated and driven, helpful and humble, and above all, they are caring and compassionate.”

The Terry Fox Run takes place on Sunday, September 16th throughout the country in honour of Terry Fox, who in 1980 ran across the country for 143 days straight to help raise awareness for cancer research and funding.

Terry ran for 5,373 kilometres before his run was cut short when his cancer spread to his lungs while he was in Ontario. He died the following June at age 22, and the first Terry Fox Run was held that September to continue his legacy.

The run has since raised more than $750 million dollars worldwide.

“If you are an enthusiastic and organized individual who possesses exceptional leadership skills and is passionate about making a difference in the world, contact us today and join the mission to change lives for the better every day,” said White.

Those interested in becoming a Run Organizer should can click here for more information and can contact Donna White at 1-888-836-9786 to get started.