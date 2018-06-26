FILE PHOTO In 1980 Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope and ran across the country for 143 days straight to help raise awareness for cancer research and funding.

Terry Fox Run organizer needed in Port Hardy

Port Hardy Terry Fox Runs have contributed over $18,000 towards cancer research

Hundreds of thousands of people from across Canada will be participating in the 38th annual Terry Fox Run this September, and an organizer is needed in order for the run to happen in Port Hardy.

“We are currently seeking a Run Organizer to join the committee for the Terry Fox Run in Port Hardy,” said Donna White BC/Yukon Provincial Director for the Terry Fox Foundation in a press release, adding “The Terry Fox Foundation will work closely with the volunteer chair and provide support, training, and materials to ensure the success of this year’s run.”

Ever since 1985, Port Hardy has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run and has contributed over $18,000 to cancer research. While some schools participated in Terry Fox Run events in 2017, it was the first year that Port Hardy did not host an official Terry Fox Run as no one volunteered to organize the event.

“Thirty-eight years have passed since that cold April morning when Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope on the easternmost edge of our nation. In the ensuing years, millions of Canadians have followed in his footsteps to forge a uniquely Canadian event,” said White, adding “Our greatest strength is the extraordinary team of Terry Fox volunteers that span from coast to coast, a human chain linked by a common purpose – to make a positive difference in the fight against cancer. They also share many of the attributes Canadians hold most dear: they are dedicated and driven, helpful and humble, and above all, they are caring and compassionate.”

The Terry Fox Run takes place on Sunday, September 16th throughout the country in honour of Terry Fox, who in 1980 ran across the country for 143 days straight to help raise awareness for cancer research and funding.

Terry ran for 5,373 kilometres before his run was cut short when his cancer spread to his lungs while he was in Ontario. He died the following June at age 22, and the first Terry Fox Run was held that September to continue his legacy.

The run has since raised more than $750 million dollars worldwide.

“If you are an enthusiastic and organized individual who possesses exceptional leadership skills and is passionate about making a difference in the world, contact us today and join the mission to change lives for the better every day,” said White.

Those interested in becoming a Run Organizer should can click here for more information and can contact Donna White at 1-888-836-9786 to get started.

Previous story
Three reported Surrey shootings in four days
Next story
B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

Just Posted

Terry Fox Run organizer needed in Port Hardy

Port Hardy Terry Fox Runs have contributed over $18,000 towards cancer research

Port Hardy Fire Rescue prepares for 50th anniversary celebrations

“This is four-day event to bring everyone back to Port Hardy.”

VIDEO: Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre Grad 2018

Grade 12 student Jade Hanuse was presented with her diploma from Principal Sheila Mcgrath.

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Port Hardy takes next step towards legal cannabis sales

Two public hearings were held to seek input on cannabis zoning bylaw

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?

Don’t worry, be happy about pot legalization

Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

More planned forest fires needed: wildfire expert

Bob Gray is one of the speakers at a Nelson conference about climate change and wildfire

‘It’s essential that Canadians act now’ on climate change: federal report

Canadian governments urgently need to collect and publish data showing how safe their citizens are from floods, fires and other hazards related to climate change: report.

Most Read