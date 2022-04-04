The Peach is no more: Penticton awards lease of the iconic stand to Alberta company

The city of Penticton didn’t renew the lease of the Peach to Diana Stirling and instead gave it to a company out of Alberta. (The Peach photo)

The Peach ice cream is no more.

In a shocking move, the city of Penticton has snubbed local business owner Diana Stirling and ice cream stand she ran in The Peach, instead awarding a three-year lease to a lemonade company based out of Calgary, Alberta.

Stirling, who also owns Local Landing Adventure Park and Lickity Splitz ice cream said she was heartbroken by the news.

“Despite all best efforts, plans, investments, ideas and a big peach of a vision, the Peach as you know it today was not awarded the contract by the city of Penticton for the next three years,” Stirling announced on the The Peach Facebook page Sunday night.

“I am sorry to break it to you but sadly that means no more crazy shakes. While I’ll be passing my menu to Lickity Splitz down the road, my voice as the Penticton Peach will fall silent today,” she said.

Speaking as The Peach, she says, “I have had the time of my life getting to know you all, welcoming thousands of visitors every summer, watching hundreds of young leaders rock their first jobs and of course dressing up to celebrate the seasons, holidays, and mark important events for our community.”

The city awarded ‘Family Squeezed Lemonade’ the Peach lease.

Over the years, Stirling has decorated the Peach for Halloween, Easter, Christmas and even put a mask on the Peach during the beginning of the pandemic. The Peach employs Penticton youth and has played a major role in local events and causes.

“From the bottom of my pit – thank you for all the amazing times we have shared,” Stirling writes.

The Peach’s mile high crazy shakes that have food like birthday cake or brownie on top of sprinkles and everything else in between were legendary across B.C. and Canada and drew line ups all summer long. The Peach has been a major tourist attraction since Stirling took it over.

The leases on the Peach were up for renewal along with the two food stands at Skaha Lake that are currently being run by Tickleberry’s. It’s not known yet who was awarded those contracts.

READ MORE: Peach wins for biggest Santa hat

Tourism