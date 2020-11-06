A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. On Oct. 26, the BCCDC identified with a WestJet flight leaving the airport with a case of COVID-19 on board. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. On Oct. 26, the BCCDC identified with a WestJet flight leaving the airport with a case of COVID-19 on board. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Third COVID-19 exposure on flight at Comox airport

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox to Calgary has been identified with a case

A flight departing from the Comox Valley Airport in late October had a passenger with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board.

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox at 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 26 arriving in Calgary at 2:16 p.m. has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a case and highlighted affected rows from three to nine.

The BCCDC recommends passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

RELATED: COVID-19 exposure on flight into Comox

Just a few days prior on Oct. 22, the BCCDC identified WestJet flight 3315 arriving from Calgary to Comox with a COVID-19, with rows six to 12 being affected.

According to the agency, the first flight into the Comox airport with a positive COVID-19 case on board was on Oct. 20 aboard WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox. Rows affected were identified as six to 12.

Passengers seated near a case of COVID-19 who were recognized after arrival will no longer be directly notified of their potential exposure. Instead, that information is posted on the BCCDC website.

Those seated in affected rows should be considered to be at higher risk due to their proximity to the case.

Erin Neely, market development manager for the airport told the Record the airport has a set of internal protocols as part of their Pandemic Plan, and an outward-facing YQQ Ready plan for passengers and staff within the terminal.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study
Next story
Hospitalization of hereditary chief puts Gold River protest against logging company on hold

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)
Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

Following MMFN’s decision to restrict access to WFP trucks, hereditary chiefs and environmental advocacy group Sierra BC has expressed its solidarity with the Nation
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting highway access to Western Forest Products

Remembrance Day last year in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney photo)
North Island Legions are observing Remembrance Day in small, private ceremonies

Port Hardy’s ceremony will be live-streamed and radio broadcast

The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)
Update: Semi-truck crash near Woss remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch.

Fireworks over the Port Hardy sign during FILOMI days. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
13 fireworks permits issued by the District of Port Hardy for Halloween night

Social media was lit up with numerous complaints about fireworks being set off in the North Island.

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

(Black Press file photo)
Hospitalization of hereditary chief puts Gold River protest against logging company on hold

Mowachaht/Muchalaht say road use dispute with Western Forest Products not a priority until recovery

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney received unanimous support for a motion condemning Whole Foods and its owner Jeff Bezos for banning poppies from staff uniforms. Photo contributed
North Island MP gets unanimous support for condemning Whole Foods’ poppy ban

North Island MP and NDP Critic for Veterans Affair Rachel Blaney received… Continue reading

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. On Oct. 26, the BCCDC identified with a WestJet flight leaving the airport with a case of COVID-19 on board. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Third COVID-19 exposure on flight at Comox airport

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox to Calgary has been identified with a case

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

Most Read