Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Police in Maine say three people have died after a small plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., and was headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport.

RELATED: One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash.

A spokesman for the FAA says the small, twin-engine plane crashed on approach to the airport.

Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jet ski driver missing after Kamloops crash
Next story
UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

Just Posted

Summer fun at Alert Bay Days

The festival took place from July 27-29

Port Hardy council passes bylaw to allow recreational cannabis sales

Council voted in favour of Bylaw No. 1080-2018 (Cannabis Regulations) at its July 10 council meeting

New lodge opens at Telegraph Cove

“You put things in that are going to maintain the atmosphere and ambiance of Telegraph Cove.”

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a… Continue reading

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

Bright future for Canadian Toys ‘R’ Us stores, president says during B.C. visit

Americans are coming north to shop since the U.S. chain went under

Most Read