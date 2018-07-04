Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls

Crews respond to report of hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area near Squamish

Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through the night for three hikers reported missing at Shannon Falls Provincial Park near Squamish, B.C.

Squamish RCMP say the three people were swimming in one of the pools on Tuesday afternoon at the top of Shannon Falls with a group of friends when they slipped and fell into a pool 30 metres below.

Corp. Sascha Banks says in a statement that teams from several agencies have been searching for the trio but have not yet spotted the hikers in the pool system.

Banks says the “terrain is difficult, very dangerous, and the water flow is heavy which is complicating the search.”

Banks says efforts to find the three would continue overnight into tomorrow when additional RCMP and SAR teams will be on site.

Until the operation is completed, the trails leading to the pool system at the top of Shannon Falls will be closed to the public.

Banks says the families of those missing are being contacted and the RCMP will not be releasing their names at this time.

The Canadian Press

Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.'s Shannon Falls

