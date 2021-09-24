Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three Vancouver police officers charged with assault in 2017 arrest

Three Vancouver police officers have been charged after an arrest where a male suffered serious injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service says the case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which passed on its report for consideration of charges to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The officers allegedly tried to stop a man for riding a bike with no helmet, lights or suitable reflectors near a SkyTrain station in May 2017, when he was injured.

Const. Brandon Blue is charged with assault causing bodily harm, while constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are accused of assault.

The prosecution service says the charge assessment process was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure and its requests for more disclosure.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a spokesman for the police department, says the three officers are still working with the department but added that he could not offer further comment.

The prosecution service says the officers are due to appear in court on Oct. 25.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

Police

Previous story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek
Next story
Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

Just Posted

Elections Canada (Black Press photo)
OPINION: There is no popular vote in Canada

WFP logo / ‘Namgis First Nation logo
First Nation, forest company to work together on North Island forest plan

Town of Port McNeill Community Planning Facebook photo
After over a month of boiling water, Port McNeill can finally drink out of a tap again

Results from the 2021 Student Vote Canada mock election in the North Island-Powell River riding. If students got to vote, the NDP would have still won the election. That’s where the similarities stop, however. Photo courtesy Student Vote Canada
Students elect NDP in mock election