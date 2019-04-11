Exam season is fast approaching and Fraser Health wants to help students better manage their stress. (KF/Wikimedia Commons)

Tips to manage stress during post-secondary exams

The Fraser Health Authority says it’s okay to ask for help

Post-secondary students likely don’t need to be reminded that exam season is fast approaching, and Fraser Health is sharing ways to get help managing stress.

“It’s not uncommon for students to feel anxious or more pressure as exam time comes around,” said Dr. Kofi Bonnie, clinical nurse educator for Fraser Health, in a news release Thursday. “If their regular coping mechanisms and routines aren’t working, they shouldn’t be afraid to get assistance if they don’t feel well.”

Bonnie suggested establishing a regular sleep routine and getting six to eight hours of sleep each night.

Maintaining a healthy diet, using exercise as a “stress buster,” and avoiding drugs and alcohol, though that may be tempting, all help keep your mental health up.

Students who need to speak with someone can access the Fraser Health Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 604-951-8855.

Most Read