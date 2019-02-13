As the sled hit the ramp jump, the rat launched itself in an attempt to clear the sled, but instead wound up in Salsman’s lap before ricocheting back toward the first toboggan. (Cole Salsman)

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

A startling collision on a Victoria road Tuesday was unlike any other the street had ever seen.

“Snowmaggedon” had shut down Ryan Street Hill and tobogganers were taking advantage of the rare snow day in Victoria, dragging their toboggans up the hill and racing to the bottom.

When Cole Salsman was sledding down the hill around 1 p.m., focused on a ramp jump in his path, he caught an unbelievable moment on his GoPro.

RELATED: Skiers and boarders hit Victoria streets after record snowfalls

Watching the footage, a scream of “RAT!” can be heard just as a large rat enters the frame, avoiding one toboggan before running straight into Salsman’s path. As the sled hits the ramp jump, the rat launches itself in an attempt to clear the sled, but instead winds up in Salsman’s lap before ricocheting back toward the first toboggan.

“At first I thought it was a piece of toboggan that broke off. But then it was in my lap,” said Salsman. “It flew back onto the hill and ran around the other toboggan and back into my path. I almost hit it a second time. It was a very quick rat.”

When Salsman got to the bottom of the hill about 20 kids gathered around the little GoPro screen to watch the footage.

RELATED: Otters enjoy a snow day at Vancouver Aquarium

“I was very happy I got it on camera,” said the avid filmmaker who often shoots videos of Junior A hockey. “When I first told my parents, they didn’t believe me. I had to show them the video.”

“You have to see it to believe it.”

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

As the sled hit the ramp jump, the rat launched itself in an attempt to clear the sled, but instead wound up in Salsman’s lap before ricocheting back toward the first toboggan. (Cole Salsman)

Previous story
Students can now explore B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest in the classroom
Next story
Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

Just Posted

And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

Black Press reporters break out their tape measures to determine winter warrior bragging rights

Port McNeill’s outdoor pool needs urgent repairs to open for summer season

“The $26,000 is definitely doable, and it would be more reliable than it is now.”

Port McNeill RCMP to hold Sarah Beckett Memorial Run on April 13 at the rotary trail

RCMP Cst. Marcus Croy is taking a leadership role in organizing a local memorial run/walk.

Tri-Port Midget Wild bring home silver medals from Wickfest in Surrey

“Very proud of our midget girls. They made them work for this win and never gave up the whole game.”

Friendly Feud game show comes to the Port Hardy Civic Centre

Friendly Feud will be a licensed 19+ event held on March 2nd at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s Independent Investigations Office

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read