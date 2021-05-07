A Tofino waterfront condo was listed for $1.4 million. It sold for $2.4 million. (RE/MAX Mid-Island photo)

Tofino waterfront condo sells for $1 million over the asking price

“This is an anomaly.”

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo backing onto Tofino’s world famous Chesterman Beach was listed for $1.4 million.

It just sold for $2.4 million, confirmed a Tofino-based realtor on May 7.

“This is an anomaly,” the Tofino realtor said.

Because of the privacy act, details about the buyer could not be disclosed.

The 1,206-square-foot condo includes south facing decks, a no-maintenance yard, carport and storage.

“Fly kites, practice golf, play volleyball, do beach yoga, play frisbee, toss the ball around then go inside for a fresh crab dinner with a tasty BC wine, or call a chef for a private catered dining affair. Oceanfront living at its best. Work from home. Fall asleep listening to the surf,” reads the listing.

The condo was built in 1999.


