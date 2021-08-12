Comox Valley RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Darrell Featherstone. Photo via Twitter

Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver Island man

  • Aug. 12, 2021 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The search for Darrell Featherstone has come to a tragic conclusion.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Comox Valley RCMP tweeted that the body of the missing man has been found.

“The man reported missing on August 6, 2021, has been located and sadly, is deceased,” reads an RCMP statement. “Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No further information will be released at this time.”

The 31-year old was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on Aug. 6, 2021 after he stopped showing up for work and friends and family hadn’t heard from him.

Comox ValleyRCMP

Previous story
Joke about bomb threat not funny, says Nanaimo RCMP
Next story
Vancouver Island RCMP seek assistance locating missing man

Just Posted

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Vacation is good for the soul, and so is swimming in the ocean

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)
Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Road upgrades causing detours in downtown Port Hardy