Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver Island man

The search for Darrell Featherstone has come to a tragic conclusion.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Comox Valley RCMP tweeted that the body of the missing man has been found.

“The man reported missing on August 6, 2021, has been located and sadly, is deceased,” reads an RCMP statement. “Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No further information will be released at this time.”

The 31-year old was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on Aug. 6, 2021 after he stopped showing up for work and friends and family hadn’t heard from him.

