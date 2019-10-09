(Pexels)

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

The personal information of about 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised between June and July, TransUnion Canada says.

The credit monitoring agency said the data was accessed through the fraudulent use of one if its legitimate business customer’s login credentials.

TransUnion said it learned of the breach in August and has notified those whose information may have been accessed as well as the privacy commissioners.

Company spokesman David Blumberg said in a statement that while the investigation is ongoing, the company maintains that the fraudulent login was not a failure of its systems.

“The unauthorized access was not the result of a breach or failure of TransUnion’s systems or our customer’s system,” he said.

Blumberg did not respond to a request to provide details on what sort of personal information was compromised.

The incident follows on numerous data breaches in recent years, including a high-profile breach at rival credit monitoring agency Equifax Inc. in 2017 where information on 143 million customers globally, including about 19,000 Canadians, was compromised.

ALSO READ: Equifax fell short of privacy obligations to Canadians, says privacy commissioner

More recently, Capital One said in July that data of six million Canadians was hacked, including about a million social insurance numbers. Desjardins said in June that the data of about 2.7 million accounts were hit with a breach.

The issue at TransUnion means that both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised. TransUnion and Equifax provide credit reports that assess how qualified people are for a loan, among other financial services.

Blumberg said Chicago-based TransUnion continues to look for ways to strengthen its defences against unauthorized access of any kind, and supports customers in efforts to protect their data.

ALSO READ: Desjardins announces permanent digital protection to all members following breach

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Just Posted

OPINION: The importance of community partners in the delivery of health and care services

Share your vision of health care at the Kwa’lilas Hotel on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Port Hardy is the first North Island community to live-stream council meetings

The Oct. 8 regular meeting of council was the agreed upon date for council’s first ever live-stream.

Awil’gola event

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is showcasing Indigenous people, cultures, customs, and… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP says it was acid spill that shut down Port Alice Highway

“The vehicle was transporting acid from the Port Alice mill”

47th annual Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Business Excellence Awards

Congratulations to all of the 2019 Business Excellence Awards Recipients!

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Island woman eliminated from Great Canadian Baking Show

Comox’s Nauta knew bread was going to be a challenge going into the contest

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Cycle for Sobriety rider wraps up cross country tour

Duncan-born Matthew Fee rode bike from Halifax to raise awareness

Cowichan’s Humanity for Horses Rescue closing

Lack of funding and volunteers cited

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Most Read