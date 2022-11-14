A concrete pumper truck struck a railway bridge on East Shawnigan Lake Road Monday morning, closing a section of the road. (Emcon Services photo)

A concrete pumper truck struck a railway bridge on East Shawnigan Lake Road Monday morning, closing a section of the road. (Emcon Services photo)

Truck strikes railway bridge, closing section of East Shawnigan Lake Road

Traffic detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

A concrete pumper truck struck the supports of a railway bridge Monday morning causing significant damage to the structure and closing East Shawnigan Lake Road between Recreation Road and Radway Road.

Andrew Gaetz, from Emcom Services, said traffic is currently being detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

He said the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m.

“The truck dislocated the railway bridge’s abutment wall so the bridge, which is owned by the railway authority, is just hanging there right now,” Gaetz said.

“Lifting cranes and rubber mats are being brought in so the structure can be hoisted onto the road. There is low clearance under the bridge of just 3.4 metres, and there are warning signs telling drivers that as they approach the bridge.”

Gaetz said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the accident and was outside the truck and walking around when emergency services arrived.


