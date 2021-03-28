An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

The prime minister was one of many who offered condolences to the victims of a fatal stabbing at a North Vancouver library Saturday (March 27) afternoon.

In a post on social media, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wished a fast recovery for the injured.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” Trudeau said.

Homicide investigators have said one person is in custody following the stabbing, which took place around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lynn Valley Library. Six people were taken to hospital and one woman died from her injuries.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the North Vancouver MP, said the stabbing left him “shocked and shaken.”

“The library has been a secure place for families to gather in the Lynn Valley community for years,” Wilkinson said. “Until today, it was unimaginable that such a senseless act of violence could have occurred in the very heart of it.”

Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also issued statements wishing the victims a speedy recovery.

Premier John Horgan said he was “devastated” by the attack.

“To the victims and their families, all of BC is with you and the North Van community tonight,” he said.

Interim B.C. Liberals Leader Shirley bond said she was “heartsick about this terrible act of violence.”

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau said “My heart is with the victims of the horrific attack in North Vancouver and their families.”

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fatal stabbingJohn HorganJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Next story
Path out of pandemic isn’t straightforward, but hope lies ahead: experts

Just Posted

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24 hour care

There’s still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Vancouver Island had 55 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, March 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

Amidst vaccination efforts, cases still on the rise

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

Rosaline Glynn has been recognized by the Premier and nominated for the Order of B.C. for her work with the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society, and now has also been thanked in Parliament by MP Rachel Blaney. (Submitted photo)
Hardy Bay Senior’s champion thanked in Parliament

Rosaline Glynn was recognized for her volunteer work during COVID-19

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP say death was suspicious; drone used to help search for evidence

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Most Read