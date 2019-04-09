Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Saguenay Chambre of Commerce award gala, Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Saguenay, Que. Trudeau says his threat to sue Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is about making sure there are consequences for lying in politics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Justin Trudeau says his threat to sue Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is about making sure there are consequences for lying in politics — but he’s not saying if he intends to make good on it.

Asked whether he plans to follow through with his threatened lawsuit, the prime minister would only say that with an election on the horizon, he won’t put up with politicians twisting the truth and distorting reality.

READ MORE: Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed Sunday that Trudeau’s lawyer sent him a libel notice late last month, demanding he take back claims the prime minister interfered with the prosecution of Montreal firm SNC-Lavalin and lied to Canadians.

On Monday, the Conservative leader urged Trudeau to bring it on, saying he’d welcome a lawsuit that would force Trudeau to testify about the affair under oath.

Trudeau says that while people disagree in politics, there are consequences for telling lies about one’s partisan adversaries.

READ MORE: New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

He says he would be satisifed if Scheer agrees to retract the comments and apologize.

The Canadian Press

