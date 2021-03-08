True North Island to get community wide vaccine clinics

Hannah Ankenmann, who works with k’awat’si Economic Development Corporation, winces as she received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

The true North Island will receive community wide vaccine clinics and not have to register by age as per the province.

Island Health issued a news release stating that communities with a small population (under 4,000 residents) that have challenges with accessibility (ie, accessible only by ferry or air or more than 3 hours ground travel from a hospital), health authorities will take a whole of community approach to immunization.

“Depending on the size of the community this may result in the entire adult population of the community having the opportunity to be vaccinated during a single health authority visit to the community (in one day or on consecutive days), or over two health authority visits,” noted Island Health.

The following Island Health communities will be vaccinated through a whole community approach and details on when the vaccination clinics will occur will be communicated in the coming days:

Bamfield, Cortes Island, Denman Island, Gabriola Island, Galiano Island, Gold River, Hornby Island, Kyuquot, Lasqueti Island, Mayne Island, North Pender Island, Penelakut, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Renfrew/Jordan River, Quadra Island, Read Island, Saturna Island, Sayward, Sointula, South Pender Island, Tahsis, Thetis Island, Tofino, Ucluelet, Zeballos.

Island Health added that “For residents over age 80 who live in these communities, if the whole community approach clinic is not scheduled prior to April 12, Island Health will ensure you have the opportunity to be vaccinated in/close to your community prior to April 12. Please contact the Island Health call centre during the week that you are eligible for your age group.”

The Gwa’sala-‘Naxwaxda’xw First Nations were busy on the weekend administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Wakas Hall to their community members and community partners. As of Sunday, they had vaccinated 438 people and only had 100 doses left. They were aiming to have 520 vaccines administered by the end of Monday (March 8).

