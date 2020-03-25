A 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck east of Russia’s Kuril Islands posed no tsunami danger for B.C., Alaska or the west coast of the U.S., according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. (Google Maps)

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

National Tsunami Warning Center evaluated risk to West Coast

Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami for Vancouver Island after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Russia Tuesday evening.

The earthquake struck east of Russia’s Kuril Islands at 7:49 p.m. PST at a depth of 59.5 kilometres. According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center there is no threat for the west coast of the U.S., Alaska or B.C. although some areas may experience non-damaging sea level changes.”

At 8:30 p.m. a tsunami watch was posted for Hawaii but it was retracted just before 9 p.m.

The City of Port Alberni was also evaluating the situation before the tsunami watch ended.

At 8 p.m. Earthquakes Canada detected a seismic event near Kitimat B.C. which was later determined to be a false detection caused by seismic waves from the Kuril Island earthquake.

READ ALSO: Be Prepared: Food could be a premium in state of disaster


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Just Posted

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Port Hardy

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

North Island Rising: Gouging me less than you gouged me before is still gouging

Oil at $26 a barrel does not legitimize the retail gas prices we are seeing at the local pump today.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Eagle hits the water

‘The eagles were a little bit harder to spot with all the snow on the trees’

Town of Port McNeill’s growth opportunities Parts 2-4

Last week’s article on the presentation dealt with the changes that are happening in the market.

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

National Tsunami Warning Center evaluated risk to West Coast

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

COVID-19: Island councillor makes social distancing a sign of the times

Qualicum Beach’s Scott Harrison has signs printed for area businesses

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

Most Read