B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond listens during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday Nov. 13, 2015. A statement from Royal Roads University says it has accepted the return of an honorary doctorate from Turpel-Lafond, who was the subject of a CBC investigation about her claims of Indigenous heritage last fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond listens during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday Nov. 13, 2015. A statement from Royal Roads University says it has accepted the return of an honorary doctorate from Turpel-Lafond, who was the subject of a CBC investigation about her claims of Indigenous heritage last fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Turpel-Lafond returns second honorary degree after being told of identity review

Royal Roads University says it initiated a review in response to public concerns

Royal Roads University says it has accepted the return of an honorary doctorate from retired judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who was the subject of a CBC investigation about her claims of Indigenous heritage last fall.

A statement from the university in Victoria says it contacted Turpel-Lafond after initiating a review in response to public concerns.

The statement says Turpel-Lafond responded by voluntarily returning the degree, which has been cancelled by the university.

It says the school’s review process included consultation with Indigenous and academic colleagues and its advisory committee on honours and awards.

It’s the second honorary degree that Turpel-Lafond has relinquished, after Vancouver Island University made a similar announcement last month.

A number of other schools have confirmed they are looking into honorary degrees conferred on her, including the University of Regina along with Carleton, McGill, Brock, Mount Saint Vincent and St. Thomas universities.

Turpel-Lafond previously told the CBC that while she was growing up she didn’t question the biological parentage of her father, who she has said was Cree.

She served as British Columbia’s representative for children and youth and, until December, she was a tenured law professor at the University of B.C.

Until last year, she also served as the academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC.

RELATED: Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond no longer employed with UBC

RELATED: B.C. universities reviewing identity policy for Indigenous scholars amid Turpel-Lafond controversy

IndigenousPost-secondary Education

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. David Suzuki will retire this year as host of The Nature of Things
Next story
The state of the union? Unapologetically pro-American, to hear Joe Biden tell it

Just Posted

The North Island Concert Society show with Jackson Hollow has been postponed. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society show scheduled for Feb. 11 has been postponed

Dr. Alex Nataros works at the Port Hardy Hospital, which has been in the news for years now due to closures and rotating hospital diversions. (Island Health photo)
Doctors call for Island Health executive’s resignation due to North Island struggles

From left to right, PHSS grade 12 student Brody Chambers with his silver medals, Grade 8 student Auzton Shaw with his bronze medals, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney. (Paul Cagna photo)
Port Hardy Secondary School wrestlers get ready for Islands, talk season so far

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech