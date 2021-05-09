Two COVID exposures on WestJet flight into Comox

The BC Centre for Disease Control has posted advisories for two separate COVID-19 exposures on the same flight into Comox, May 4.

The original advisory shows an exposure on WestJet flight 3171, from Calgary, affecting rows 1-6. A second advisory from the same flight shows an exposure alert affecting rows 14-20.

It is unclear as to whether both exposures come from the same person, or whether there were multiple infections on the flight.

(The Record has reached out to the various sources for clarification.)

Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

This is the second COVID exposure alert involving WestJet flight 3171 in recent days.

Last week, an advisory was posted regarding the April 29 flight.

For more information on COVID-19 public exposures, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website at bccdc.ca

