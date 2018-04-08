Two defencemen, bus driver among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Defencemen Adam Herold and Xavier Labelle and bus driver Glen Doerksen are among the 15 people killed after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a truck in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Fourteen others were injured in the horrific crash.

The manager of Herold’s previous team, the Regina Pat Canadians, confirmed his death to The Canadian Press. The defenceman would have turned 17 on Thursday.

John Smith noted that Herold played for the Regina team until just weeks ago, but was sent to join the Broncos for their playoff round when the Pat Canadians’ season wrapped up.

Smith described Herold as a hard worker and a good leader, noting that Herold was team captain for the 2017-2018 season.

READ: Former Surrey Eagles hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Labelle, 18, was confirmed dead by his brother Isaac Labelle in an Instagram post.

“I have no words to describe what I’m feeling. Best friends, teammates, allies, brothers,” Isaac Labelle wrote. ”We’ve been through so much together. We had a special bond from the day you were born.”

Doerksen’s employer, Charlie’s Charters, posted about the driver’s death on Facebook. Another team he drove for, the Kinistino Tigers, also issued a statement.

“In talking to him, he spoke at length of his time in rinks with his own family and now how much he enjoyed being able to take and watch other teams from minor, to senior to SJHL to their hockey games,” a spokesperson for the Tigers wrote on Facebook.

“We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan after winning the Championship and got you to give ‘two honks for the Cup,’” they wrote.

The names of the dead and injured have not been released by police, but some have been confirmed by family members and others.

The others killed include the junior hockey team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, defenceman Stephen Wack and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer, Tyler Bieber.

A vigil is scheduled for tonight at the Broncos’ home arena, where the team had been scheduled to continue its playoff series.

Instead, the community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather there to grieve, remember those they’ve lost and offer support for the loved ones they left behind.

As of early Sunday morning, a crowdfunding effort on the website GoFundMe had raised more than $3 million for the players and families affected by the crash.

Kelly Geraldine Malone and Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press