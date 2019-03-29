Roo chases after a ball tossed by her human Julie Horncastle at the Clearbrook off-leash dog park in Abbotsford. Roo just received a new prosthetic leg a few days ago and is still navigating life with a third leg. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

She’s still a little wobbly, but hopping, two-legged dog Roo from Iran, now living with an Abbotsford family, is learning to navigate life with an extra appendage.

Since The News did a story on Roo and her human Julie Horncastle last month, a GoFundMe page has raised nearly $4,400 – well above the $3,000 goal – to help pay for veterinarian bills and for a prosthetic leg.

“It was amazing. We had amazing support,” Horncastle said, expressing gratitude to those who pitched in on the fundraiser and the vet and staff at the Gladys Pet Hospital.

RELATED: Two-legged Abbotsford dog needs prosthetic leg

RELATED: Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Roo, a rescue from Tehran, Iran, has two fully developed and strong hind legs but underdeveloped front legs, which meant that she had to hop like a kangaroo – hence the name – to get around.

But since March 25, Roo has been learning about life with a third leg up front.

“The first couple steps were really awkward. I think it was really heavy for her; she didn’t know what it was attached to the bottom of her leg. But then I went outside to the parking lot, and I started walking away from her, and she just took off,” Horncastle said.

“At home it’s really funny, because outside she just takes off. At home, it’s like, thump, thump. It’s really loud, so she’s not as fond of it indoors as she is outdoors. But she’s realizing she can use it to balance and it’s giving her a whole lot more mobility.”

That includes going on walks, which Horncastle said Roo can participate in more than she had in the past – when she would roll along in a type of stroller.

“She could follow us, she could follow the dogs. She could go sniff and look for bunnies and all the things that regular dogs do that she’s never had a chance to do before. It was amazing.”

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thieves smash their way into Magpies Antiques on Vancouver Island, steal $30K in jewelry
Next story
VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Just Posted

Trevena announces new sailings for coastal communities starting April 1

Port Hardy to Prince Rupert extra sailings will be delayed as they need to hire crew members.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Suquash triangle

Douglas Bradshaw is a landscape/wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice, B.C.

South Island measles exposures confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Two cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, Island Health warns of hospital exposure

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

Thieves smash their way into Magpies Antiques on Vancouver Island, steal $30K in jewelry

More than $30,000 in jewelry stolen

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tyson’s Thoughts: Sunny days

Ah, spring is finally here. With so much beauty outside right now… Continue reading

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Most Read